Tv actress Rakhi Sawant is currently having an amazing time at Bigg Boss friend Afsana Khan’s wedding. She has been giving a sneak peek into the singers’ weddings. Pictures and videos have been going viral on social media. Netizens’ reaction to her Mehendi video seemed to have upset her.

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself, bashing the internet users for creating misleading posts about her. She slammed the netizens for creating a ‘mix-match’ of her old wedding pictures and the latest video from Afsana’s Mehendi ceremony.

Rakhi Sawant in the video can be heard saying, “Aisa kaan ke niche tamacha maarungi na sabko,” and then began to rant that this is the first time that she whole-heartedly got henna applied on her hands. She then said how the situation was messy at her wedding and the Mehendi applied wasn’t ‘dil se’.

Rakhi said, “Afsana ki shaadi mein maine dil se mehendi lagayi hai aur Ritesh se shaadi ke time maine ro ro ke mehendi lagayi this.” Take a look at her video below:

Soon after Rakhi Sawant shared the video of herself slamming the netizens, some of her fans gave some motivational words in the comments. They even said to forget Ritesh and move on.

Previously, the actress had shared a video from Afsana Khan’s wedding. In the video, she can be heard saying that she is getting Mehendi for the first time. Afsana is tying the knot with fiance Saajz in Chandigarh.

Apart from Rakhi Sawant, Several TV celebs like Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Himanshi Khurana among a few others attended the wedding.

