Rakhi Sawant is the queen of controversy and often attracts something scandalous wherever she goes. Her relationship with ex-husband Ritesh had been talk of the town during the entire Bigg Boss 15. Now, a video has gone viral where the actress is getting furious at a fan for touching her. Read on for details!

Advertisement

For the unversed, Rakhi was at an event last night where she interacted with the media and fans. She even spoke about participating in Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp. She claimed she’d do it for her idol Ekta Kapoor but slammed the Queen actress over attacking Bollywood.

Advertisement

Post the media interaction, fans gathered around Rakhi Sawant to click pictures. As visible in the viral video, a man could be seen keeping his hand on the Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s shoulder. This irks her and she slams him saying, “Aap hath mat laago, please don’t touch.”

The man who was visibly shaken apologized to Rakhi Sawant but she continued, “I don’t like it, sorry ki baat nhi hai aap meko touch nahi kar skte.” The controversy queen then clicked picture with some other fans before leaving the location.

The same person could even be later seen escorting Rakhi as she was leaving the event location. So it is quite possible that the person is from the organizing team. Is it an actual incident or another planted controversy?

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant recently announced her separation from her husband Ritesh. She took to Instagram and shared how she was unaware of certain things and has decided to part ways.

Just not that, Sawant even wished good luck to her husband.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more television updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Abdul Aka Sharad Sankla Once Earned Rs 50 Before Finding Fame With The Show





Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube