Television actress Urfi Javed is known for playing the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah. She also appeared on Karan Johar hoster Bigg Boss OTT season 1 but was later eliminated from the show.

Urfi is also known for making it to the headlines for her bold sartorial choices. Now the actress recreates Alia Bhatt’s Dholida look from Gangubai Kathiawadi with the track from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) film playing in the background. However, she is trolled once again.

Urfi Javed took to Instagram and shared the video wherein she was seen donning a pristine white saree and silver jewellery much like Alia in the film. She even did Alia’s signature namaskar move with her back to the camera as shown in the Gangubai Kathiawadi promo song.

The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant is seen putting on bangles, a silver earring, a chunky silver neckpiece and a bunch of flowers on her top bun. She was then seen walking towards the camera with a toothpick between her lips as Dholida song played in the background. Sharing the reel, she wrote, “Guess who ? Had so much fun recreating this look (sic),” and tagged Alia in her post.

Take a look at the video below:

Even though Urfi Javed did a good job of replicating Alia Bhatt from Gangubai Kathiawadi, she was trolled anyway. A user wrote, “Pehli baar poore kapdo me dikhi ho jaan😂,” another user wrote, “Isse v faad leti behen😂😂😂”. A third user wrote, “Sister, even if you copy this, Bhansali will not cast you in his films (sic).”

