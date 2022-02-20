TV actress Munmun Dutta is well known for her role as Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She is also known for being a fierce woman who doesn’t hold back speaking her mind. She slammed netizens for trolling Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

It was back in 2020 when Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came as a shock for the entire nation. While several celebrities expressed their shock and condolences of the actor, Ankita and Rhea initially did not post anything on social media. It was quite possible that the actress was too shocked and grieved to react to this on social media.

Advertisement

However, netizens jumped at the opportunity and began trolling the actresses. The unwarranted hatred towards them made Munmun Dutta speak her mind and defend Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared a long post on social media and bashing these trollers for their insensitive thoughts about the actresses.

Munmun Dutta wrote, “This pandemic has affected even the most resilient ones. It has triggered some serious mental health issues, mostly, in the vulnerable ones. But I am more surprised ( or should I say not surprised) by our human behaviour on social media. The barrage of insensitive, hurtful, and vulgar comments Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon or Ankita Lokhande have received since yesterday shows how retarded our society is and how toxic people are on social media . These girls along with the family members and close friends of Sushant Singh must be fighting their own severe battle and people are adding up to it by harassing them non stop with their toxic comments. Who are these toxic people? Were u closer to Sushant than any of them ??? You knew him JUST by his work.”

TMKOC‘s Munmun Dutta further added in her post, “These girls and others have shared moments with him in their lives. So Don’t teach them how to grieve !!! Don’t you dare accuse them of anything? Keep your moral policing to yourself. These kind of behaviour should be made absolutely ILLEGAL and punishable by act . People tend to forget that celebrities are humans and such toxic , vulgar , insensitive comments causes great danger to people mentally. Sushant’s death is a huge blow to the entire country and it has brought forth the glaring problem of depression which is often ignored or not spoken about because of the stigma attached to it or sometimes because of sheer ignorance or insensitivity towards the disease or any other mental illness, as a matter of fact. Depression is real and one NEVER know which word or action or incident might trigger it. . .So If you have nothing better to say, move along..Be Kind and sensitive towards everyone.”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Predicts Failure Of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi: “200 Crore Will Be Burnt To Ashes At The Box Office”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube