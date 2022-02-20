Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has turned its actors into stars and there could be nothing better than that! Not just for Dilip Joshi or Munmun Dutta, even ex-members like Disha Vakani or Bhavya Gandhi are equally loved. But the one creating the most noise is Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu. Scroll below for the latest update!

As most know, Nidhi quit the show back in 2018 and was replaced by Palak Sidhwani. The actress wanted to focus on her studies and was completing her bachelor’s degree back then. Well, a lot of time has passed and our Sonu has surely grown up in real life.

Nidhi Bhanushali is a wanderer. Time and again, you will witness her either enjoying the mountains or the beaches. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame seems to be enjoying her time in Goa, at least that’s what the location of her post suggests.

In the latest mirror selfie, Nidhi Bhanushali could be seen donning a frilled bralette top. It had a deep plunging neckline with yellow patches and frills across the waist. The beauty complemented her attire with blue trousers and a pair of casual slippers.

As expected, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans were surprised to see this bold avatar of their favourite star. Many took to the comment section and bombarded opinions on how she’s changed over the years.

A user joked, “Tu itni bhi mt badal chinki”

Another commented, “Aye sonu tu bohot change hoagayi li hai”

“सोनू बेटा यह गलत बात हैं (Sonu beta, this is wrong)” wrote another.

A user laughed, “yeh kya haal bana rakha hai sonu”

Check out the viral picture ft Nidhi Bhanushali below:

Well, we surely love this new avatar or Nidhi Bhanushali. How about you?

