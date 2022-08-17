Katrina Kaif is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Bollywood industry. Entertaining fans with movies like Singh is Kinng, Bang Bang, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many other such hit movies, the actress has created a massive fan following that not only follows her movie trend but also her social media life.

While the actress being one of the bankable celebrities in the industry makes most of her living through her movies and endorsement, let’s check out how much she charges for her social media posts.

According to Siasat.com, as of 2021 Katrina Kaif has a stunning net worth of Rs 224 crore out of which most of her earnings reportedly comes from her movies. The actor is noted to earn a total of Rs 12 crore for a movie. Apart from this the actress also makes a whopping Rs 6-7 crore for brand endorsement. Katrina is available on Instagram, to be precise the actress arrived on the social media platform back in 2017.

Taking the time she joined the platform, it can be said that there is a huge fan following behind Katrina Kaif as now she enjoys a total of 66.3M followers on her account. Talking about her charges for social media posts, as per Siasat, the actress bags approximately Rs 97L per promotional post on social media. It is noted that Kat endorses products like Johnson tiles, Sugar Free, Zomato, Reebok India, Kalyan Jewellers, Slice, Lino Perros and Emami.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kat will be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Phone Bhoot which is Gurmmeet Singh’s directorial. The movie will also see Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar, and Jackie Shroff starring alongside the Tees Maar Khan actor.

So what are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif’s social media earnings? Do let us know in the comments

