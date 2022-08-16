Earlier today Katrina Kaif was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking pretty in a casual avatar. She’s often lauded by her fans on social media for her fashion sense and from her airport avatar to her city sightings, we really admire Katrina’s style. In today’s video, the Merry Christmas actress can be seen wearing a cool sweatshirt that she paired with bright red coloured track pants and looked pretty as ever and now netizens are reacting to it and calling her a ‘Botox queen’ in the comments section on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Katrina is super popular on social media with over 66 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite active there and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to her latest spotting, Kat was spotted in a peppy mood at the airport earlier today.

In the video, Katrina Kaif paired a cool sweatshirt with bright red track pants and looked pretty as ever in the same. The Merry Christmas actress styled her look with white-coloured sneakers and donned a face mask to finish off the look. Kat accessorised her look with sunglasses.

Take a look at her video below:

Katrina is in a great mood today!

After Katrina Kaif’s video went viral on social media, netizens started reacting to it. While some of them went gaga over the look, some of them trolled her for her style.

A user on Instagram commented, “Botox queen🤣🤣🤣🤣buddhi flop herione hath aise hila rhi hai jaise superstar ho salman ke dum par 2 film krli. Ab buddhi tik kar baith gyi🤣🤣🤣” Another user commented, “Overrated.”

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif getting trolled for her airport look? Tell us in the comments below.

