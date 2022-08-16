Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are busy as bees promoting their soon-to-release sports action entertainer Liger. With just around 10 days left to its theatrical release, the film’s lead actors have been travelling across the across. After Chandigarh, the duo were spotted in Hyderabad yesterday.

Advertisement

While promoting the film there, the actor was asked about a number of things, including rumours of the film being the remake of Puri Jagannadh’s film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and his views on trolls. Read on to know what his answers were.

Advertisement

While commenting about facing trolls, Vijay Deverakonda revealed he has been facing it his whole life. The Liger actor – while taking in Telugu (and as translated by Pinkvilla), said, “It’s common, it’s an everyday thing. Even before I became an actor, aunties, and uncles used to troll about results, college, job, etc and now it’s social media trolling. Be it anything, trolling is always there.”

During the same promotional event, Vijay Deverakonda was also quizzed about the rumours circulating of Liger being a remake or pretty similar to director Puri Jagannadh’s film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. Answering this, the Arjun Reddy star said, “It’s nothing to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi and it’s not related to it too. In Liger, we are doing MMA, which is very much from boxing and the entire drama. The son and mother bond and the sentiment is very important in Liger and other than that there is no similarity with Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. I’m a fan of that movie and I really liked it, it’s my favourite. Also, I’m not somebody who will do remakes, so Liger is not related to Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi. When you watch the movie you will understand.”

Rowdy @TheDeverakonda Humorous Reply For Seeing Trolls On Him Across Social Media In Hyderabad Press Meet 💗✨#VijayDeverakonda || #LIGER #LigerHuntsFromAug25th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rr0VAY7yl2 — Vijay Deverakonda Trends (@VDTrendsOffl) August 15, 2022

#LIGER movie Amma Nanna oo thamil ammay movie la undi Anna prathi hater ravalâmma 😁#VijayDeverakonda 🔥🔥🤙🏻🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/3jKLIFC4SC — prashanth (@prashanthmacha1) August 15, 2022

Talking about Liger, the film stars Vijay Deverakonda as an MMA fighter with a speech defect while Ananya Panday essays the part of his love interest. Besides them, this action entertainer also stars Ronit Roy as his coach and Ramya Krishna as his mother, as well as the legendary former American professional boxer Mike Tyson in an extended cameo. Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film directed by Puri Jagannadh is scheduled for theatrical release on August 25, 2022.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Once Revealed Getting As Much Pocket Money As “The Guy Next Door” & Nawab Being A Name Tag Only

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram