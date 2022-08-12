Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his smashing Bollywood debut Liger. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is already making a lot of noise due to its heart-thumping trailer and the X-factor in the form of Vijay. Undoubtedly, the film is touted to be the next big thing at the box office and its pre-release business is speaking volumes. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, the success of Shahid Kapoor‘s Kabir Singh played a pivotal role in making Vijay popular in the Hindi belt. As Kabir Singh was an official remake of Vijay’s Arjun Reddy, many decided to give a watch to the OG film. It gave Vijay newfound fame among the Hindi audience.

With already buzz in the market, Vijay Deverakonda has got a perfect launch set up with Liger and the demand too is high among distributors. As per the report in TrackTollywood.com, the film has already done a pre-release business of 90 crores approx including the purchase of overseas rights at 8 crores. It’s the highest price for any Vijay Deverakonda film.

Reportedly, Liger’s theatrical rights have been sold at 28 crores in Andhra Pradesh and at 9 crores in Ceded districts. In Karnataka, the rights are sold at 5.5 crores, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala’s rights are priced at 2.5 crores and 1.2 crores respectively. Nizam’s rights are priced at 25 crores. The Hindi version is said to be valued at 10 crores.

We can clearly see that Liger is already roaring and we wonder what happens when it releases in theatres.

Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. It will also release in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on 25th August.

