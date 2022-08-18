Angelina Jolie has hired her kids Maddox and Pax to work in her upcoming directorial, Without Blood. The Maleficent actress knows how to balance her work life and her kids. But this time she has decided to blend the two. Jolie started a family with ex-husband Brad Pitt, way before the two tied the knot.

Shortly after meeting on the sets of their film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the former couple began dating. They became parents to six kids- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox. Their whirlwind romance had caught the attention of the entire world but their marriage was short-lived.

Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and had even claimed facing domestic violence at the hands of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor. Now, it has been years since both parted ways and both of them are focused on their own careers. Jolie is wearing the director’s hat for the upcoming film, Without Blood.

One of the most awaited films will be the fifth movie that Angelina Jolie helms. It stars her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir. But for Jolie, Hayek isn’t the only familiar face on set as she recently revealed to People that she will be working with her sons Maddox and Pax.

Her sons will be working in the assistant director department. The actress opened up about how she feels about this and said, “We work well together. When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.” While talking about Angelina, the Girl, Interrupted actress recently also hit the headlines over her and Brad Pitt’s explosive fight on an airplane.

It is being said that Angelina Jolie filed an anonymous lawsuit to know why the FBI didn’t press criminal charges on Brad Pitt over the alleged assault. Click here to know more about it.

