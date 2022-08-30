After staying away from the big screen for around 5 years, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a king-sized comeback with not 1 or 2 but 3 big entertainers next year. Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki would make sure that 2023 belongs to King Khan. Amid it, yesterday we heard that the actor has turned down Don 3. But nothing to worry fans, as Khan has reportedly already chalked out how his 2024 is going to be!

If we take a look at a lineup of upcoming films, SRK’s focus is on doing big action entertainers. He is working with directors Siddharth Anand and Atlee, making sure that his films won’t fall short on commercial elements. Given his choice of comeback films, Don 3 looked like an apt choice for Khan. But as per the report in Bollywood Hungama, the actor turned it down as he wasn’t fully convinced with the script.

Now the latest we hear is that Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t stopped his film signing spree after turning down Don 3 for now. In fact, it’s learnt that the actor has locked not 1 but 2 films. Both films are planned for release in 2024 and belong to the action genre. The films are said to be high on commercial value but fans might need to wait for a long for announcements.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in YRF’s Pathaan, which is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. After Pathaan, the actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan. Scheduled to release on 2nd June 2023, the film will mark Khan’s pan-India debut. After Atlee’s film, Khan will be seen in a dream collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the form of Dunki, which releases on 22nd December 2023.

