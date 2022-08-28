Koffee With Karan is definitely one of the most controversial chat shows on which are hooked as we get to know all the exclusive scoops about our favourite stars. However, in the recent episodes, it seems like Karan Johar has been sidelining Kriti Sanon for no reason as such. And now the netizens took Twitter by storm. Kriti’s mom has even reacted to it. Scroll below to know about it.

Kriti Sanon has proved her acting mettle after her film Mimi received so much appreciation from all around the nation. She is now gearing up for her upcoming releases, including Adipurush, Ganpath, and others.

In the latest episodes of Koffee With Karan, Karan often mentioned Kriti Sanon’s name and then it felt like he has been demeaning her for no possible reason. In Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor’s episode, Karan said that Kriti was his first choice for his anthology film Lust Stories but because of her mother she couldn’t do it and it went to Kiara Advani instead.

Now, a Twitter user took to her handle and tweeted, “#KaranJohar is trying so hard 2 belittle #KritiSanon in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 .1st in Sonam’s episode then in Kiara’s episode.He’s intetionally draging her name nd alwys ends the convo showing Kriti in neg manner. Bt guess wht she achieved evrythng without u nd u can’t pull her down.” This started a conversation, where Kriti Sanon’s fans came in support of the actor and shared their opinion about the same. While one wrote, “I was thinking the same thing why does he love to put other people down is he actually good?” Another one commented, “She’s nowadays more close to @TheAaryanKartik he (@karanjohar) automatically gives negative vibes dragging other name after these many years why he needs to bring @kritisanon name and say her mother was reason was that necessary it’s her thing ,he could just tell it’s her wish.” Another Twitter user wrote, “Please @karanjohar don’t try to degrade Kriti.” A Kriti fan penned, “But kriti is a broker of nepokids”.

#KaranJohar is trying so hard 2 belittle #KritiSanon in #KoffeeWithKaranS7 .1st in Sonam's episode then in Kiara's episode.He's intetionally draging her name nd alwys ends the convo showing Kriti in neg manner. Bt guess wht she achieved evrythng without u nd u can't pull her down — Myra Devekar (@NahianMahpara) August 27, 2022

But kriti is a broker of nepokids — Tanmoy Paul (@tanmoy_62) August 28, 2022

She's nowadays more close to @TheAaryanKartik he(@karanjohar ) automatically gives negative vibes dragging other name after these many years why he needs to bring @kritisanon name and say her mother was reason was that necessary it's her thing ,he could just tell it's her wish — Revanth Sekhar (@SekharRevanth) August 28, 2022

Please @karanjohar don't try to degrade Kriti — Kriti Sanon Planet 💫 (@Kriti_Planet) August 28, 2022

I was thinking the same thing

why does he love to put other people down

is he actually good?😱🙄 — Novi Oktaviani (@noviokta2199) August 27, 2022

However, as per a report on Reddit, Kriti Sanon‘s mom, Geeta Sanon liked the original tweet and her fans lauded her mother for protecting her daughter from the online hatred. One internet user wrote, “That’s wholesome. Parent protecting child and vice versa.” While another comment could be read as, “Yayy! You go mommy bear!”

Well, what do you think? Did Karan Johar intentionally drag Kriti Sanon’s name into the conversation to sideline her? Let us know!

