Disney+ Hotstar and Pooja Entertainment dropped yet another upbeat song – Rabba from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli. The song is a delight to the viewer’s eyes and the leading duo is also seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry while grooving to the promotional number. Akshay Kumar is seen in a dapper avatar dancing on fleek to this upbeat tune after a very long time. Rakul sets the stage on fire with her steamy moves in a red dress.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the song has an interesting hook for the audiences to latch onto and has been shot in a glorious manner. The set looks extravagant and depicts the theme of the movie in a very thrilling and unique manner.

Choreographed by Prince, Rabba is sung in the euphonious voice of Dr Zeus and Sukhwinder Singh. The music is given by Dr Zeus and the vocals are given by Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics are penned by Omar Malik.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on September 2nd to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli as he races against time to save innocent lives from a serial killer.

