Bollywood is currently going through a tough time in terms of the film market. Every film be it Raksha Bandhan, Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, or Liger, is witnessing disastrous box office numbers and the audience is showing their disappointment through their Twitter reviews. A few days back, Anurag Kashyap had taken a dig at the YRF banner, and now Anupam Kher reacted to the same and defended Aditya Chopra.

YRF has given back-to-back flops, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Samrat Prithviraj, and Shamshera. Now, in a media interaction, Anupam responded to the ongoing situation in Bollywood and stated that it’s because of stardom that is affecting a few actors which is also leading to the boycott campaigns.

In a conversation as reported in The Indian Express, Anupam Kher shared defending Aditya Chopra, “I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash Ji’s family is like my own family. To build an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing.” He further added that Anurag Kashyap isn’t the ‘ultimate authority on human behaviour’.

A few days back, Anurag Kashyap dissected YRF and shared his opinion on why their films aren’t working at the box office. He said, “You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn’t know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. Obviously, you’re digging your own grave… You have to empower people, you can’t dictate terms. That time is passe now. If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their films. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn’t let them (be).”

What do you think of Anupam Kher’s dig Anurag Kashyap’s take against YRF? Let us know!

