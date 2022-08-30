Tanushree Dutta remained in the news for the long period of time after she kickstarted the MeToo movement in India in 2018. The actress had accused veteran star Nana Patekar of harassing while they were shooting Horn Ok Pleassss in 2009. Meanwhile, the actress has been away from the big screen but she often makes public appearances. Meanwhile, looking at her recent appearance, everyone is shocked seeing her weight gain and they are trolling her for the same. However, the actress clarified she looked bloated in media videos. Scroll below.

Over the years, Tanushree has worked on some blockbuster films. The actress made her debut opposite Sonu Sood and Emraan Hashmi starrer Aashiq Banaya Aapne and later she went on to appear in films such Dhol, Bhagam Bhag, Good Boy Bad Boy, 36 China Town, Chocolate and many more.

After a long time, Tanushree Dutta was recently spotted at the Miss Diva 2022 event. The actress looked beautiful as ever as she wore a black saree. However, what caught everyone’s attention was her weight gain, for which netizens are are now trolling and body shaming the actress. On the other hand, there are people who are finding her chubby look cute, while they also slammed the online haters.

The video of Tanushree Dutta from the red carpet was shared by Filmygyan and reacting to the same, a user wrote, “kya the our kya ho gye,” another wrote, “Kitni moti ho gyi hai be yrr,” a third wrote, “Fat gai he kha kha kar gubara lag rahi hai,” a fourth commented, “You really need to lose weight,” a fifth wrote, “From Ashique Banaya To Tanker Banaya Aapne,” another wrote, “Lg to Beautiful but bohot zyada weight gain hogya h apka kam kr lete to Or sundar lgti.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F I L M Y G Y A N (@filmygyan)

Meanwhile, there were people who defended the actress and appreciated her looks, while taking a dig at the trolls. A user wrote, “How irresponsible of people to comment on her weight. No one asked you guys for your regressive opinions,” another wrote, “Doesn’t matter. She is still adorable,” a third wrote, “I am amazed how casually people body shame with Pride….It will still take us many years to actually be civilised.”

However, soon after the video of Tanushree Dutta went viral and people started trolling her, the actress gave clarification regarding her weight gain. Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, “Okay So I’ve had some weight gain after my accident. But some pics circulating in media look a bit too bloated. Here’s the truth thanx to social media!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

