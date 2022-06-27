Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the news today after the actress announced that she’s pregnant. Now that, RK will soon become a father, we came across a throwback interview when Rishi Kapoor spoke about his relationship with his son. He even shared why Ranbir is not willing to become a father like him. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

It’s been just 2 months since Alia and Ranbir tied the knot. Their marriage was a very intimate one where their close family and friends were invited. This morning, Bhatt surprised everyone by sharing that she and the Shamshera actor will soon become parents. Taking to her Instagram, the actress wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” Industry colleagues such as Priyanka Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora and others showered their love on the couple.

Coming back to the topic, back in 2017, Rishi Kapoor during the launch of his book Khullam Khulla spoke about his life, the bond he shared with his son, Ranbir Kapoor and whatnot. Talking about how he was brought up, the actor said, “My father had great reverence for my grandfather and I was brought up in the same manner. It so happened that unfortunately, it passed on to me and Ranbir.”

“I am not the kind of a guy who is a backslapping father and shares secrets about girlfriends with his son. I am not cut out for that, neither do I want to be like that. That we aren’t like friends is my failure,” Rishi Kapoor added.

Further speaking about his relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, the late actor had said, “I want this wall between us where I can see you, but I can’t feel you. I can’t be that close to him. I know I am wrong and I may have faltered. Ranbir looks at this from a different point of view and I look at it differently. Ranbir feels that when he is going to have kids he is not going to be like me. It’s a generation gap or whatever it is. I cannot be a friend to my son. I was never like that to my father and I cannot be like that to my son.”

When asked if he ever gives advice to Ranbir? To this Rishi Kapoor said, “These kids don’t need any advice. They can give tips to us. The youngsters today are more disciplined, and they know how to act. We didn’t know anything. We used to come late on sets and have chamchas. You have to give it to these young actors for being so good.”

