Kriti Sanon has opened up on what’s going on between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress recently appeared on popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan 7’ and spoke about her equation with the actor and mentioned that they would “look good together”.

Advertisement

During a point in the episode, show host Karan Johar mentioned that Kriti and Aditya were seen canoodling in a corner at his party.

Advertisement

Responding to this, Kriti Sanon, who was seated on the couch along with her ‘Heropanti’ co-star – Tiger Shroff, said: “I don’t canoodle in a corner, and you know that! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

Calling Aditya “a very nice guy”, Kriti Sanon further mentioned: “I think we would look good together.”

On the same episode, Kriti Sanon also opened up about being rejected after adutioning for Alia Bhatt’s role in Student Of The Year.

New episodes of ‘Koffee With Karan’ Season 7 are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Disha Patani Tried Gymnastics, Fitness To Impress Tiger Shroff But He Was Too Obsessed With His Own Life Which Led To Their Breakup? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram