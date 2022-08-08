While Tiger Shroff is off late making headlines for his alleged breakup with rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, we have got you a throwback story where he expressed what kind of girl he would love to marry in an interview, back in the day. Can y’all guess? He happens to be one of the country’s most eligible bachelors and a successful actor. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Tiger is quite popular on social media with over 35 million followers on Instagram. He also happens to be active there and often shares his workout reels and pictures on the photo-sharing site. He has one of the best physiques in Bollywood and her female fandom is huge and often goes gaga over his looks on social media.

Coming back to the topic, Tiger Shroff once in an interview with Rediff opened up about what kind of girl he would marry and said, “I will get married to a girl from the village. When I reach home, I want a massage so that I can get relaxed. She should stay at home, keep the house clean and give me home-cooked food. I like girls who are the housewife-type.”

Now Tiger Shroff obviously didn’t mean any of this but his statement went viral on social media where fans slammed the actor for having misogynistic thoughts. Later in an interview with Bollywood Life, he clarified his statement.

The Baaghi actor said, “Someone was just trying to pull me down unnecessarily and find something bad to say about me. Whoever was in the room was laughing, and having a good time. I was joking around and it was clear that I was joking. It is something I would never say. I don’t talk like that, for people who know. But anyway, I think I should be more careful next time and it’s my fault”.

What are your thoughts on Tiger Shroff clarifying his statements on marrying a village girl? Tell us in the comments below.

