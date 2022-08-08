Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist – Aamir Khan is all set to make his big screen return with his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor was last seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, which was released in 2018. Amid the anticipation of his film’s release, Aamir is making quite some headlines.

Advertisement

However, today (i.e August 8) not Khan but his upcoming film LSC is hitting the headlines but not for a good reason. According to the recent scoop on the film, the plot of Laal Singh has been leaked online. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

Advertisement

Before we dive into the topic, for those who are unaware, Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is the Hindi remake of the classic Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Coming back to the topic, as mentioned above the film’s plot has been leaked online.

Right before its release, Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is already trending but for all the wrong reasons. Netizens are urging to boycott the film and some movie watchers have already revealed the plot of the film. According to Bollywood Life and the movie watchers, the plot of LSC focuses on the 1984 Sikh riots. The film also focuses on the bomb blast that left Mumbai shook to the bones, and also gives a clear view at the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Not just this, throughout the film, it also makes comments on the Emergency period that took place during the Congress rule.

LSC also would be the first Hindi film that would take a dig at the dream of ’72 Huron’, which shows the youth being trained for terrorism, it also will show Pakistani who pleads to return to his homeland and spread awareness to the people about the real India. The film also shows a glimpse of many BJP slogans and also talks about Modi Sarkar’s cleanliness drive.

Coming to the love angle of the film, the movie watchers claim that Kareena Kapoor Khan’s character is based on true events. She is shown as a rebel woman who does not believe in any social customs and also falls into a drug trap, she later on falls in love with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh and becomes the mother of his child in the film.

What are your thoughts on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s plot being leaked online? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Aamir Khan Recalls Facing Humiliation At School For Not Paying Fees On Time: “Principal Would Announce Names In Assembly”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram