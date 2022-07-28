Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s split has left B-town and fans shell-shocked. The love birds parted their ways after dating each other for six long years. The news of their split has raised many questions in fans’ minds.

Well, as per recent reports, it’s claimed that the topic of marriage was the reason for their breakup. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Recently, it was reported that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff had parted ways. The reports didn’t take much to spread like a wildfire and left everyone shocked, sad and confused about their decision. Now, as per ETimes exclusive, the major reason for their breakup is marriage. Yes, you read that absolutely right.

According to ETimes, a friend close to the ex-couple has finally revealed the reason behind Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s breakup. The friend said, A friend of the couple, sorry, ex-couple, has revealed, exclusive to ETimes, “Disha and Tiger were almost living together ever since Tiger started staying separately from his parents, Jackie and Ayesha. A lot of time had passed since they were together and Disha stared feeling this year that they should tie the knot.”

Talking about the reason for the split, the source also added, “She (Disha) expressed this to Tiger but Tiger brushed it off. Of course, she must have told him more than just once or twice- but every time, Tiger’s response was a ‘No, abhi nahin’. Disha wanted shaadi but Tiger was not ready to commit into a matrimonial relationship for now.”

When asked about Disha’s reaction to the breakup, the source revealed, “Disha has taken it well; she hasn’t be sulking. Plus, who knows, they might get back together after some time.”

What are your thoughts on the reason for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's split?

