All eyes were on the release of Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film was expected to end the dry spell. However, the film turned out to be otherwise and emerged as a box office dud. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, it was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production among others. Liger has been struggling at the ticket window to even cross the 50 crore mark at the Hindi belt.

Advertisement

As of now, the Vijay Deverakonda starrer has somehow managed to earn 16.50 crore in the first 5 days. While in the South film market, the film has been doing a little better.

Advertisement

Apart from Vijay Deverakonda, Liger also marks the Bollywood/Indian cinema debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. But do you know it was a task for the makers of the film to get Mike Tyson on board? Earlier while reporting the salaries of the star cast, we had told you that Mike was paid higher than the lead actor for his cameo appearance. Now the digits are out! Reportedly, the boxing legend took home a whopping amount of Rs 25 crore. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Mike Tyson has been paid the aforementioned amount for his cameo appearance in Liger which is much higher than Vijay Deverakonda’s full-fledged appearance. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “Puri had a thing about working with Tyson. Otherwise, today’s audience knows nothing about Tyson. He was fixated on the idea of anyhow getting Tyson into the film, no matter what the cost.”

Earlier during his interview with IANS, Vijay had opened up about working with Mike Tyson in Liger. Arjun Reddy star had said, “He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English and I can’t even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him. We both eat a lot so we had a great bonding on the sets. I learnt from Mike sir ‘never say no to anything.”

For more updates from B-Town stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi Breaks Silence On Liger’s Aafat’s Criticism Of Using Bollywood’s Se*ual Assault Dialogues & Says “We Didn’t Think Too Much About It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram