Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger has been in the headlines for a long time. The film even faced a backlash after Aafat song was released. Several netizens slammed the composer and makers of the film for employing dialogues from scenes of abuse. Now song’s composer Tanishk Bagchi has opened up about it.

Puri Jagannath’s directorial was released in theatres last week to mixed negative responses from critics as well as the audience. The film was also released at a time when Bollywood is reeling under an infamous trend with many stars being at the receiving end of a Boycott.

Now during a conversation with Mid-day, Tanishk Bagchi revealed the controversial lyrics used in Liger’s song Aafat. He said, “This was the first time that I was working with Vijay, so it took a while to understand the kind of voice that would suit his face. I had the situation and brief in mind. I keep creating [tunes], and when I looked through my bank, I found this one that I thought would be [fitting] here. Vijay and Ananya have different features and body languages. I’ve never seen Vijay in a dance track, so I had to retain a straight groove.”

For the unversed, Aafat song had dialogues from scenes of ’80s films that depicted sexual assault. It had lyrics like ‘Bhagwaan ke liye muje chhod do’ which has been playfully used in the song. Talking about it, he said, “It was a collective call. We [didn’t] think too much about it. It could have been any other dialogue, and we would have used it. We [came across] this one and agreed to use it. It wasn’t all that important either, because the crux of the song was the [hook line], Aafat. We didn’t have any [wrong] intention. But, I respect the masses; they are intelligent and have a point of view. We can’t be perfect every time, and need to learn from everyone.”

