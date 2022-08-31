Bollywood divas like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone need no separate introduction. There are many actresses who envy these divas either for their professional aspect or personal life or their beauty. But did you Kiara Advani was also one of them who envied these two divas? Don’t trust us? Scroll below to read!

Advertisement

Kiara is currently basking in the glory of her back-to-back movie successes, from Shershaah to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Recently she was seen gracing the Filmfare Awards ceremony where she performed as well.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a candid conversation with Kareena Kapoor Khan in What Women Want, Kiara Advani was asked to share whom she envies in terms of fitness, and the Lust Stories actress didn’t think much to respond. She had shared, “There are so many but Deepika and Katrina. I think they work really hard and they are just gifted also.” Kareena Kapoor Khan also chimmed in with her and said, “And also, they have got such a beautiful height.”

Kiara Advani had given this interview when she was promoting her film Indoo Ki Jawaani. Kiara is now gearing up for the next movies that are in her pipeline, including Satya Prem Ki Katha, Govinda Naam Mera, and others. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is all set for Tiger 3 and Phone Bhoot, while Deepika Padukone will set the screens on fire with Pathaan.

Kiara Advani sure looks amazing! Do you think she needs to be envious of Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt To Be One Of Her Bridesmaids At Her Wedding With Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, Here’s Why!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram