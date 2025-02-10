Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder in an attempted burglary. He suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgeries and was kept in the ICU for observation. Now, in his latest interview, the actor broke his silence about the horrifying incident. From facing the attacker heads on to his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan’s reaction during the attack, Saif recalled intricate details about the same.

In an interaction with Delhi Times, Saif Ali Khan recalled how he, along with his house help faced the intruder with two decorative swords after the latter was cornered. However, his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, was against the idea since she was concerned about the safety of their children. The Devara actor said, “It was a film scene where I was covered in blood, and we took two decorative swords off the wall. And that’s what Taimur saw – me covered in blood and Hari, the other house help, holding two swords. So, it was vaguely heroic, at least that moment (laughs). We said – ‘let’s get him’. And Kareena said – ‘No, let’s get out! Because we’ve got to get you to a hospital, and I’ve got to get Jeh out of here because I feel he’s (the intruder) still around, and there could be more of them.’” However, the actor maintained that he does not believe in keeping guns at home for safety purposes.

The actor revealed how he suffered blows on his back along with slashes on his wrist and neck while facing the intruder alone. After the latter escaped, Saif Ali Khan, along with Kareena Kapoor Khan wanted to rush to the hospital but they struggled to find a vehicle or help timely. The Adipurush actor said, “Kareena was shouting for a rickshaw, or a cab or anything. I said, I kind of feel some pain. There’s something wrong with my back. She said, you go the hospital, I will go to my sister’s (Karisma Kapoor’s) house. She was making calls frantically- but nobody was up. And we looked at each other and I said, ‘I’m fine. I’m not going to die.'”

He furthermore revealed his family’s reaction to the incident. While Jeh had an endearing reaction, being concerned for his father’s safety, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan were inevitably emotional and shaken. Saif Ali Khan went on to add, “The kids are okay, thank God. Jeh has given me a plastic sword, and said, ‘Keep this by your bed for the next time the chor comes’. He says, ‘Geeta saved Abba and Abba saved me.’ Taimur is a little concerned about security. Sara was very emotional and Ibrahim was also very emotional, more than he obviously normally is. He was there and has been spending a lot of time with me. It’s been really kind of nice for the family to come together (laughs), but also obviously, a bit of a shock for everyone,” the actor said. Saif added that his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, is ‘being very strong’ but is ‘shaken and about things like security’.

After a 5-hour surgery, Saif Ali Khan was shifted to the ICU at the Lilavati Hospital. A piece of the knife was removed by his body and he was ultimately discharged on January 21, 2025. He made his first public appearance after the attack on the Netflix event to promote his movie, The Jewel Thief.

