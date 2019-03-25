Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 Still On The Cards For Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali? The Actor Reveals!

Salman Khan has treated his huge fan base with the recent announcement of Inshallah alongside the goregous actress, Alia Bhatt. As of now, all we know is that movie this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be a joint production of SLB & SK, and will see a EID 2020 release. Other information related to it are still under wraps.

Salman recently revealed that when Bhansali came to him with the script, he made it clear that if Khan says no to this, he will never make the film. But Salman, after listening to it, decided mid-way that he has to do the movie for its beautiful love story.

In a report by Bollywood Hungama, our Dabangg Khan has already given a green light for another project after Inshallah. He also revealed that he has liked the script of that project too. We wonder if it will be Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2!

Recently, rumours were doing the rounds that Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2 is on the cards for the duo, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Alia as the leading lady. Although they were partly rubbished after they announced Inshallah, there’s still a ray of hope for the SK-SRK fans who can’t wait to see them uniting on the big screen with a Blockbuster project.

Meanwhile, the actors were last seen indulging in a jugalbandi for the song Issaqbaazi from Shah’s last, Zero, which failed to impress the viewers at the box office.

Albeit, we surely can’t keep calm after hearing this news. Are y’all equally excited?

