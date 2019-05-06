‘Game Begins!’ – Karan Johar Welcomes Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar To Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe In Style!

Post the release of Simmba, Rohit Shetty gave a tease of his next film in the cop universe, Sooryavanshi. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The shoot of it has started today and Rohit & Karan Johar welcome the new cop to the party.

In a picture shared by Akshay, we can see Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Karan, Rohit and himself holding the clapboards of their respective films. The post read, “The cop universe just got bigger as #Sooryavanshi takes charge!”

Well, this has already made us all excited and we really can’t wait for Eid 2020 to arrive soon. If reports are to be believed, we will also get to see Ajay and Ranveer in the special appearances as Singham and Simmba.

Even Karan took to his social media account and wrote, “And the Universe Expands…Our GAME BEGINS… @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @RanveerOfficial #RohitShetty #KatrinaKaif #KareenaKapoorKhan #SaraAliKhan @RSPicturez @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies #CapeOfGoodFilms #Sooryavanshi”

Apart from Akshay and Katrina, the film will also feature Neena Gupta as Akki’s mother. Talking about it, Neena said, “This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore.”

The actress also spoke about Rohit Shetty and how much she admires his work as she says, “I am happy that more people will get to see my work. Rohit has made some amazing films which have been appreciated by the audience.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!