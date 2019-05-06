Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Reveals On Why Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Was Called Off!

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra was supposed to get married to his beau Ishita Kumar by the end of April 2019 but for some unknown reason, the wedding was called off. Priyanka Chopra’s mother recently revealed the reason behind it.

Talking to an entertainment website, Madhu said, “My son Siddharth said he was not ready for marriage yet. He explained he needed more time.”

Madhu Chopra earlier in an interview with a news portal said, “They (Siddharth and Ishita) have mutually called it off.” And before this, in an interview with Bombay Times Madhu said that we have to postpone the wedding because Ishita has to undergo urgent surgery. She had said, “We are disappointed but what can you do when a person is unwell? We wish Ishita a speedy recovery.”

Ishita took her Instagram to share a picture after her surgery was done, captioning “Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it’s over.”

All these breakup speculations started when Ishita posted a picture on Instagram, captioning it “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.”

And that’s when her fans and relatives started commenting on the post and everyone realised that they’ve broken up.

Priyanka came to attend the wedding but since it was postponed, she voted for Lok Sabha Election, 2019 and spent a good time with new bride Isha Ambani & her cousin Parineeti Chopra. And as soon as she returned to the US she unfollowed Ishita on Instagram.

Nevertheless, Priyanka does aptly signifies the title of ‘Junglee Billi’!

