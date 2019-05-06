Kangana Ranaut To Be Replaced By THIS Actress In The Anurag Basu Directorial ‘Imli’?

After a long hiatus post the marriage, Deepika Padukone is back to the business with the anticipated release, Chhapaak. While the actress is busy in a shoot along with Vikrant Massey, seems like there’s another piece of good news for the fans, coming really soon. It is learnt that Deepika could replace Kangana Ranaut in the Anurag Basu directorial.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone is in the talks with the filmmaker Anurag Basu for upcoming Imli, after Kangana Ranaut opted out.

“Kangana Ranaut had walked out of filmmaker Anurag Basu’s forthcoming movie Imli citing difference in opinion. As the two of them couldn’t reunite after Gangster and Life In A Metro, the filmmaker has now approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead role in the film. As Deepika is busy with Chhapaak, the conversations between the filmmaker and the actress have been more than positive”, the source quoted.

Kangana Ranaut was due to collaborate for the third time with Anurag Basu after “Gangster” and “Life in a… Metro”, but she is not going to be a part of it anymore. The filmmaker is however hopeful, and says they are destined to work together again.

Basu was to direct Kangana in a project tentatively titled “Imli”. But she has moved on from the project to focus on her directorial venture.

Amidst news that Kangana “opted” out of the project, Basu told IANS: “She didn’t opt. We were supposed to start the film last November. But then (her) ‘Manikarnika‘ schedule got changed. Then I got busy with my current film, and then she got busy with ‘Panga’. It started a never-ending dynamo of confusion on dates.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!