Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 10: Enters 300 Crore Club, Is The First Hollywood Film To Achieve This Feat In India

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 10: Hollywood has broken the 300 crores barrier. While Avengers: Infinity War was the first (and only) film to have entered the 200 Crore Club in India, Avengers: Endgame has now inaugurated the 300 Crore Club for an international film.

On Sunday, the film managed very good numbers all over again as 20 crores* came in. With this, the overall total has propelled to 310.90 crores*. What is truly remarkable is that a triple century has been scored by the superhero biggie in mere 10 days, which means an average of over 30 crores per day has been maintained.

This isn’t all as many Bollywood biggies have been left behind as well in real quick time. Padmaavat [302.15] and Sultan [301.50] were major Blockbusters but lifetime numbers of these films have been surpassed by Avengers: Endgame in a jiffy.

It would be interesting to see how the film holds during the weekdays now. Last week, Monday to Wednesday hold was quite good for Avengers: Endgame before Thursday proved to be a spoiler. This week too there is no competition per se for Avengers: Endgame and hence ideally the hold should be super strong. Though it would be tough for the film to manage a double digit score again today, anything in the vicinity of 8 crores is something that would be expected from it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

