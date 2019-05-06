Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): 11 Days & Surpasses THIS Record Of Avatar!

Avengers: Endgame is unstoppable in the number game, ever since it took a historic start on an opening day. While the movie was said to surpass previous records set at the worldwide box office, the time it has taken to achieve those milestones is quite astonishing. On the way of chasing the highest worldwide total in a quick time, the superhero flick has now outdone Avatar and added another feather in a hat.

The report in Box Office Mojo states, in a span of 11 days worldwide theatrical run, Avengers: Endgame has crossed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office and became the fastest movie ever to do so. It surpassed the previous record held by Hollywood biggie Avatar, which touched the mark in 47 days. It has grossed approx $620 million at US box office. The worldwide grand total now stands at a whopping $2.188 billion.

The superhero flick directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is the fifth movie in the history to achieve the $2 billion feat. It’s predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, achieved the mark in 48 days.

From Iron Man to Captain America to the Hulk to Black Widow to Thor — Marvel superheroes have assembled one last time in “Avengers: Endgame” to save the world and fight against Thanos.

The film, which is shot entirely with IMAX cameras, is helmed by the Russo Brothers — Joe and Anthony. It is also doing well on 18 IMAX screens in India.

“We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said IMAX Entertainment’s President Megan Colligan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!