Shah Rukh Khan Tweets ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ On Gauri Khan’s Picture With Kids & It’s Going VIRAL!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan could only recount words from A.R. Rahman’s Maa tujhe salaam on seeing his wife Gauri Khan with their youngest son AbRam, and their filmmaker friend Karan Johar’s twins.

“Maa tujhe salaam,” Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter as he shared a post by Gauri.

In the photograph shared by Gauri, she is seen holding onto AbRam who is sitting on her lap. Sitting on either side of them are Karan’s twins Yash and Roohi.

“Spending time with the three musketeers,” Gauri tweeted.

AbRam looks most mischievous in a pair of shorts and a cool blue t-shirt. His style is on point with a blue shoe and a red shoe on each of his feet.

Gauri looks casual but chic with her hair tied loosely.

