“Salman Khan Might Easily End Up In Custody”: Student Of The Year 2’s Aditya Seal

Controversies are a part of Bollywood Industry and amidst the buzz of Karan Johar’s upcoming production, Student Of The Year 2, which will see Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria in lead. The under-the-wrap star of the movie, Aditya Seal, had a hilarious way to dodge some of the very controversial questions coming his way. Aditya in an exclusive interview with us said Salman Khan can easily land up in custody and here’s what exactly happened!

Before SOTY2 arrives as the theatres, we met the actor for an interview and played a fun segment “The Bollywood S-expert,” where he had to give us names from the industry who would probably nail the given situations. Upon being asked one of the questions, Aditya was quick to enact Salman’s signature thumb-nose-move, and further said, “Salman Khan is Salman Khan…he can do anything and he’ll get out of it also.” Well, now that’s some badass answer!

Check out the exclusive segment here:

Moreover, Aditya also revealed that Kareena Kapoor Khan can easily go and manipulate Karan Johar if things aren’t going her way. The most interesting part was when he gave away confirmation to the rumours of Tara & ex-student Sidharth Malhotra dating each other!

Meanwhile, Student Of The Year 2, which is the 2nd instalment of Student Of The Year starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra & Varun Dhawan, is set for a May 10, 2019 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!