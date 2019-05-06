Sooryavanshi: CONFIRMED! ‘Badhaai Ho’ To Neena Gupta As She Bags A Role In Akshay Kumar Starrer!

Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to go on-floors today, but there’s already a good news our ways. Neena Gupta, who has been garnering praises for her portrayal in Badhaai Ho,has now been roped in for this cop drama. Neena has herself confirmed the news and here’s all you need to know about it!

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, the actress shared about playing the role of Akshay’s mother and how it’s going to be different that what the audience expect it to be!

“This is an interesting role because it isn’t the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore,” shared Neena.

The actress also spoke about Rohit Shetty and how much she admires his work as she says, “I am happy that more people will get to see my work. Rohit has made some amazing films which have been appreciated by the audience.”

The actress gained spotlight with Badhaai Ho, where she played the role of a middle-aged woman who gets pregnant. The actress even was titled The Best Actress at Filmfare Awards 2019. It will now be exciting to see whether Neena manages to maintain her streak of success!

Badhaai Ho, which released last year starred Ayushmann Khurrana in lead along with Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao amongst others. The movie has been directed by Amit Sharma and is a Junglee Pictures Production.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!