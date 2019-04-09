Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun Lead – Entire List Of Nominations Of Critics Choice Film Awards

At an event in Mumbai on the 9th of April, Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan along with the members of the Film Critics Guild and the representatives of Motion Content Group announced the nominations of the Critics Choice Film Awards.
Apart from uplifting the best cinemas in Hindi, the awards also honour the brilliance of filmmaking in eight languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Telugu.
Hailing the credibility of the awards, Zoya Akhtar said that despite her debut film Luck By Chance not faring well at the box office she gained support from the critics who appreciated her efforts. Vidya Balan also thanked to be one of the most regarded names in the industry by the critics.
Check out the complete list of nominations for Critics Choice Film Awards:
Best Film
Andhadhun
October
Badhaai Ho
Raazi
Tummbad
Best Director
Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho
Adesh Prasad and Rahi Anil Barve for Tumbbad
Meghna Gulzar for Raazi
Shoojit Sircar for October
Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun
Best Actor-Female
Tabu for Andhadhun
Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan
Anushka Sharma for Pari
Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho
Alia Bhatt for Raazi
Best Actor
Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun
Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz
Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho
Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju
Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat
Best Supporting Actor- Female
Rasika Dugal for Manto
Surekha Sikhri for Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding
Geetanjali Rao for October
Best Supporting Actor
Abhishek Bachchan for Manmarziyaan
Jaideep Ahlawat for Raazi
Manoj Pahwa for Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi for Stree
Vicky Kaushal for Sanju
Best Writing
Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun
Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho
Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru and Sumit Aroraa for Stree
Best Music
Aahista from Laila Majnu
Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai from Manto
Dilbaaro from Raazi
Haalla from Manmarziyaan
Paintraa from Mukkabaaz
Best Background Score
Daniel B George for Andhadhun
Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan
Jesper Kyde for Tummbad
Best Editing
Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun
Nitin Baid for Raazi
Sanyukta Kaza for Tummbad
Best Cinematography
Avik Mukhopadhyay for October
Sudeep Chatterjee for Padmaavat
Pankaj Kumar for Tummbad
Best Production Design
Rita Ghosh for Manto
Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Padmaavat
Nitin Zihani Choudhary and Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad
