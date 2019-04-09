Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun Lead – Entire List Of Nominations Of Critics Choice Film Awards

At an event in Mumbai on the 9th of April, Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan along with the members of the Film Critics Guild and the representatives of Motion Content Group announced the nominations of the Critics Choice Film Awards.

Apart from uplifting the best cinemas in Hindi, the awards also honour the brilliance of filmmaking in eight languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Telugu.

Hailing the credibility of the awards, Zoya Akhtar said that despite her debut film Luck By Chance not faring well at the box office she gained support from the critics who appreciated her efforts. Vidya Balan also thanked to be one of the most regarded names in the industry by the critics.

Check out the complete list of nominations for Critics Choice Film Awards:

Best Film

Andhadhun

October

Badhaai Ho

Raazi

Tummbad

Best Director

Amit Sharma for Badhaai Ho

Adesh Prasad and Rahi Anil Barve for Tumbbad

Meghna Gulzar for Raazi

Shoojit Sircar for October

Sriram Raghavan for Andhadhun

Best Actor-Female

Tabu for Andhadhun

Taapsee Pannu for Manmarziyaan

Anushka Sharma for Pari

Neena Gupta for Badhaai Ho

Alia Bhatt for Raazi

Best Actor

Ayushmann Khurrana for Andhadhun

Vineet Kumar Singh for Mukkabaaz

Gajraj Rao for Badhaai Ho

Ranbir Kapoor for Sanju

Ranveer Singh for Padmaavat

Best Supporting Actor- Female

Rasika Dugal for Manto

Surekha Sikhri for Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhasker for Veere Di Wedding

Geetanjali Rao for October

Best Supporting Actor

Abhishek Bachchan for Manmarziyaan

Jaideep Ahlawat for Raazi

Manoj Pahwa for Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi for Stree

Vicky Kaushal for Sanju

Best Writing

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao for Andhadhun

Akshat Ghildial and Shantanu Srivastava for Badhaai Ho

Krishna DK, Raj Nidimoru and Sumit Aroraa for Stree

Best Music

Aahista from Laila Majnu

Bol Ke Lab Azaad Hai from Manto

Dilbaaro from Raazi

Haalla from Manmarziyaan

Paintraa from Mukkabaaz

Best Background Score

Daniel B George for Andhadhun

Amit Trivedi for Manmarziyaan

Jesper Kyde for Tummbad

Best Editing

Pooja Ladha Surti for Andhadhun

Nitin Baid for Raazi

Sanyukta Kaza for Tummbad

Best Cinematography

Avik Mukhopadhyay for October

Sudeep Chatterjee for Padmaavat

Pankaj Kumar for Tummbad

Best Production Design

Rita Ghosh for Manto

Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray for Padmaavat

Nitin Zihani Choudhary and Rakesh Yadav for Tumbbad

