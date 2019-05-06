Bobby Deol Is Excited To Enter The Web World; Shoots For Shah Rukh Khan’s Class Of ’83

Actor Bobby Deol has started shooting for “Class of ‘83” and says he is excited to venture into the web world with the project, which is backed by superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

“Excited to venture into the web world with ‘Class of ‘83‘, a Netflix India original film directed by Atul Sabharwal,” Bobby tweeted on Sunday along with an image of a clapboard.

“Class of ‘83” explores the story of an upright policeman-turned-trainer whose students grapple with the complexities of honour, morals and devotion to the nation.

The “Barsaat” actor also has the film “Housefull 4” – a multi-starrer – in his kitty.

Bobby, who stole the spotlight again with new films after the release of “Race 3” last year, had said: “I think post-‘Race 3’ I feel a positivity around me and the people who are meeting. All I want now is to keep that energy alive.

“Before ‘Race 3’, I met various people and approached a talent management company to take care of my work, but none came forward. I am happy that I have a team to look after my work now,” added the “Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se” actor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!