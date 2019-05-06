Actress Katrina Kaif is loving her new car Range Rover, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page, and also showed how she proved a man wrong with her driving skills.

“Thank you Modi Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Worli, for the wonderful experience,” Katrina wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is seen leaning against her new luxury car.

Katrina looks stylish in a short red dress with a denim shrug.

The car has reportedly been gifted to Katrina by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan, also her co-star in the upcoming film “Bharat”.

In another post, Katrina shared a shot of herself behind the wheels but in another vehicle from “on location” for “Bharat“. She is seated next to a man.

Giving a description of the photograph, she wrote: “Bharat, the man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960s’ Land Rover, who was convinced that I couldn’t handle the car, while I was convinced I could.”

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial brings Katrina and Salman together on screen again after films like “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya”, “Yuvvraaj”, “Partner”, “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

