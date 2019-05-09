Student of the Year 2 Box Office Prediction: All Set To Open Well!

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Prediction: Though it has been rather quiet on the Bollywood front for the last couple of weeks, things are expected to get better with Student of the Year 2 hitting the screens this Friday.

The film is seeing a massive spread for itself, courtesy Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios coming together. It has also been allocated a very good count of shows as Avengers: Endgame has slowed down. Moreover, there is no other new release alongside it which means the stage is set for the Punit Malhotra directed film to perform.

Promotion and marketing of the film is apt due to which audiences are at least aware of its release. A lot has been done already to create buzz and hype around this campus affair, though its genre also means that the target audience base would be primarily kids and youth. It is their footfalls that would drive the film on the first day and post that the word of mouth would decide stepping in of family audiences.

All of this means that this Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey starrer is certain to take a double digit start. Of course we are not talking about an opening on the lines of Baaghi 2 which went berserk due to the action theme and hence went way past the 20 crores mark on its opening Friday. However, this light hearted affair should still open in the range of 12-14 crores and post that it would boil down to how the content has been appreciated by the audiences.

