Avengers: Endgame SINKS Titanic At The Box Office & James Cameron Has A Special Message For The Team!

Avengers: Endgame is enjoying a scintillating ride at the worldwide box office and has already surpassed some major money spinners across the globe. In a course of theatrical run, the movie became the fifth in the history to cross the $2 billion mark and the fastest to do so. On its way of chasing down James Cameron’s Avatar‘s lifetime business, the movie has surpassed director’s blockbuster Titanic. Now, showing the true spirit, Cameron congratulated the Endgame and team in a really special way.

James Cameron posted a picture on his official Twitter account, which shows the logo of Avengers capsizing the ship, thus symbolizing the movie Titanic beaten by Avengers: Endgame force. It also had a special message embedded in it, quoting, ” To Kevin (Feige, producer) and everyone at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever”.

Till now, Avengers: Endgame has collected $2.2 billion at the worldwide box office, thus surpassing Titanic’s total of $2.1 billion. The movie is aiming the lifetime collection of $2.78 billion, amassed by Avatar.

Avengers: Endgame, the final chapter from the “Avengers” franchise broke all records globally by raking in $1.2 billion in its first weekend, actor Chris Hemsworth who stars as Thor in the film, thanked fans across the world for making it a success

Hemsworth took to his Instagram on Tuesday morning to share a video, wherein he said: “Huge weekend at the box office. Historical moment. ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ had the biggest opening of all time in cinematic history across the globe. Fast becoming the biggest film of all time and it is all thanks to you guys… None of this is possible without your support.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!