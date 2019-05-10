Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 14: Does Well In Week 2, To Cross Lifetime Of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai Today

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Day 14: After collecting all time highest numbers of 260.40 crores in the first week, Avengers: Endgame had a good second week as well, what with around 77.35 crores coming in. With this the overall collections have now jumped to 338.35 crores.

The film has already gone past the lifetime numbers of Bajrangi Bhaijaan [321 crores] and it is expected that Tiger Zinda Hai lifetime of 339.25 crores would be history today.

At one point in time though it had seemed that the film would comfortably come close to 350 crores total by the end of second week. However, the film’s hold on the second Friday wasn’t really great while during weekdays of the second week there were drops.

Nonetheless, the film is still an All Time Blockbuster globally and that includes it performance in India as well. By tomorrow, the film would achieve further landmarks as lifetime numbers of Bollywood All Time Blockbusters like PK [340.8 crores] and Sanju [342.53 crores] would surpass as well.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

