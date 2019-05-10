Salman Khan To Soon Welcome A Baby Via Surrogacy? We Already Are Excited AF!

Salman Khan is undoubtedly the most eligible bachelor at this point but despite millions of options that he might have, the actor just isn’t ready to get hitched! It’s probably the most asked question to him, but clearly he’s gone past it and has some other plans for himself. Salman might just be considering surrogacy and has decided to become a single parent!

Previously we’ve seen several B-Town celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan belong to the club and have had kids via surrogacy.

As per reports by Times Of India, Dabangg Khan might be following the same path. “Since Salman Khan is yet not ready for marriage, our sources have told us that the actor is opting for surrogacy instead. Many stars from Bollywood like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor have opted for surrogacy in recent times. And now, Salman Khan is also ready to follow this route since he has no plans to get married. The actor has always shared a close bonding with his nieces and nephews, and finally he is ready to welcome his own kid to the Khan family through surrogacy,” states the report.

We might not fulfill our dreams to watch him get married, but atleast we’d have a little bundle of joy to look forward to! You all are aware about the craze for Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s toddler, Taimur Ali Khan. Now, imagine how insane the fans are going to go be for Salman Khan’s kid!

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff amongst other. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is a Salman Khan Films, Reel Life Production and T Series’ joint production.

Bharat is slated for a June 5, 2019 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!