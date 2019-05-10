Ananya Panday Cracked A ‘Kapoor’ Deal Even Before Signing Student Of The Year 2! See VIDEO

Ananya Panday, who is making her debut today with Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria, signed the movie way back in 2016.

Ananya Panday, who is the daughter of Chunky Panday recently told IANS in an interview “I am 20 and this was my dream all my life. So, it’s not fair for people to say that I am not allowed to have a dream because I belong from a certain family”

When asked about being judged on the basis of nepotism, she says, “I hope people watch the film and then make judgement. I will be okay with whatever judgement they’d make after that”

She further said, “But it exists in all industries, not just our (Bollywood) industry. I am very lucky that I got this chance and audition… I feel internally, I will never be feeling guilty in anyway because I auditioned for the movie twice. I was work-shopping with Punit (Malhotra) for a year after that. So, from inside I worked for this and I don’t have that guilt in me,” the actress said.

Everyone in the industry knows about her pals. Yes, we are talking about Suhana Khan who is the daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor who is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor are also embracing themselves for their big debut.

Meanwhile, everyone’s wishing luck for Ananya’s big debut and Sanjay Kapoor posted a video back from 2016. Ananya looks shy and innocent and agreed to do a movie when she becomes a star under his banner. How cute, isn’t?

Well, we wish Ms. Panday all the very best and keep rocking like this ya!

