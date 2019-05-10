Baahubali Meets PUBG; The Most Played Game Gets INSANE!

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, has become the worldwide sensation ever since it was published in 2017. Especially in India, this online game has gained a massive following amongst the youth. Now, to capitalize more on this craze, the makers have introduced the Baahubali twist in the game.

PUBG has introduced the outfit inspired by blockbuster Baahubali. Named as The Great Indian Warrior Outfit, it is divided into two sections namely, the armoured and the headgear. The users can get access to it from the shop section of the game. Originally priced as 1,260 UC, the Baahubali outfit is available at a 25% discounted rate of 945 UC, till 15th May. The other things like wrist and arm protection, chest armour, are available at a price of 900 UC.

Amid the controversy over restrictions on the popular mobile game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Gujarat, a new study has found that about 40 per cent of Indians want a complete ban on cigarettes, marijuana, e-cigarettes, violent video games and online betting.

While 68 per cent respondents endorsed social media use in moderation, 62 per cent approved consumption of packaged salty snacks in moderation, 57 per cent urban Indians were fine with intake of sugary soft drinks in moderation, according to the survey by market research firm Ipsos.

“Vices are largely defined by social taboo and the survey validates what is socially acceptable and what is not. And the rules of the game are not likely to change,” Parijat Chakraborty, Service Line Leader, Ipsos Public Affairs, Corporate Reputation & Customer Experience, said in a statement.

