The mega blockbuster Avengers: Endgame is rewriting the record books by achieving some really huge milestones in the worldwide box office journey. While everyone is in the awe of this Marvel’s superhero conclusion, there’s one interesting revelation that has come to the lights.

Apparently, the title Avengers: Endgame was under wraps and wasn’t revealed until the trailer came out. Recently the director duo of Russo Brothers stated that the movie was supposed to arrive with a different name and not as Avengers: Endgame. “Well, it was Infinity Gauntlet for a long time”, the duo asserted in the podcast interview.

Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of “Avengers: Endgame” for sinking his “Titanic” at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the second highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing “Titanic” record in just 11 days. It took “Avatar“, the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.

Cameron took to Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate producer Kevin Feige and the team of “Avengers: Endgame” after the movie overhauled “Titanic” box office gross, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He tweeted: “To Kevin and everyone at Marvel. An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my ‘Titanic‘.

“Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You’ve shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, it’s bigger than ever!”

He also shared an image of the Titanic sinking into the ocean after hitting the Avenger’s logo.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!