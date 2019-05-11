Dabangg 3 VS Good News At The Box Office; Here’s What Kareena Kapoor Khan Has To Say!

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who next will be seen in ‘Good News‘, has said that audience can expect a fun ride from her upcoming romantic-comedy film as it features actors such as Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani apart from her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was interacting with the media at the third edition of Radio4Child Award 2019, as a celebrity advocate of UNICEF (The United Nations Children’s Fund) on Friday in Mumbai.

Talking about her upcoming project, Kareena said, “Good News is releasing in December. I think it’s very good film and cast of the film is also very exciting because apart from me, there is Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani in the film. I feel there are four amazing actors so, audience can expect a fun ride for sure.”

When asked Kareena whether Salman Khan starrer ‘Dabangg 3‘ which is releasing on December 20 can hamper box-office collection of ‘Good News’ which is releasing on 27th December at the end of this year, she said, “I think our film (Good News) is releasing one week after release of ‘Dabangg 3’ and also, you can’t make comparison between ‘Dabangg 3’ and ‘Good News’ because both are very different kind of films. I feel our film’s audience is very different from audience of ‘Dabangg 3‘.”

‘Good News‘ is directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Dharma Production.

