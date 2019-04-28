Good News: Akshay Kumar – Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Gets A New Release Date; To Deliver On THIS Day!

The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan – Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Good News‘ is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.

Producer of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, “Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!”

The film is directed by Raj Mehta and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill.

