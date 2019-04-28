The much-awaited Kareena Kapoor Khan – Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Good News‘ is slated to release on December 27, the makers said.

Producer of the film, Karan Johar Tweeted, “Delivering #GoodNews for a good year ahead! See you 27th December!”

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

'Good News' to release on December 27
Good News: Akshay Kumar – Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Gets A New Release Date; To Deliver On THIS Day!

The film is directed by Raj Mehta and explores the subject of surrogacy. It also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Jimmy Sheirgill.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here