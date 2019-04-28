Shreyas Talpade Happy To Shed His Comic Image with An Intense Avatar In Setters

Think Shreyas Talpade and one ends up remembering quite a few successful comedies that he has done over last decade and a half. Though he came into prominence in an endearing role in Subhash Ghai and Nagesh Kukunoor’s Iqbal, it is his comic roles that have kept him in limelight.

Come Friday and he is willing to through a complete transformation with Ashwini Chaudhary’s Setters where he plays a gangster.

“Shreyas is pretty much synonymous with the Golmaal series. In each of the four Golmaal films, he has been a riot as Laxman. In fact in his last Bollywood release Bhaiyaji Superhit too, one saw him in a funny avatar. He also directed Poster Boys which was actually a rather well made comedy and had the actor star in there as well,” says an observer.

Add to this other comic successes like Housefull 2, Om Shanti Om, Apna Sapna Money Money and Welcome to Sajjanpur amongst others and you know that Shreyas indeed has a thing for comedies. This is what makes Setters special as the talented actors gets into a rough-n-tough avatar.

“Setters is about a racket run by Shreyas for his mentor Pavan Malhotra with a job to arrange brilliant students for money, who are willing to sit in examinations for others,” our source attached to the film says, “Shreyas is in a very interesting part of Apurva who doesn’t blink an eyelid when it comes to doing the job. As a no-nonsense gangster with a clear mission in sight, Shreyas has come up with a commendable performance in the film.”

The promo of the film had already set the stage for a tussle between Shreyas and Aftab Shivdasani, who plays a cop in the film.

“In a way, the film is a reinvention of sorts for both Shreyas and Aftab. The duo is known for their comic timing and now they are turning intense for Setters,” the observer continues, “It is going to be lots of fun to see what they have to offer in this hard hitting dramatic thriller.”

We would know once the film releases all over this Friday.

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

