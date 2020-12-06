Actor Shreyas Talpade says gaining weight during lockdown for a role was an exciting challenge.

The actor gained over 10 kilos for his role of a pandit in “Love You Shankar”, a film directed by Rajiv S Ruia.

“The normal requests are for physique with a flex appeal or to lose weight. I was working on my body during lockdown when I got this unusual request,” Shreyas Talpade said.

“Director Rajiv S Ruia wanted me to put on 15 kilos for a role. Here I was, excited to work in the film ‘Love You Shankar’, and I learnt I would have to put on weight while working on a lean-mean body! Nevertheless, the challenge was exciting,” Shreyas added.

The actor recalled that home-cooked food helped him gain weight.

“I ate and cherished every morsel without worrying about anything. When I put on 10 kilos and saw the look of appreciation on the face of the director on the first day of shoot, I knew I had nailed it,” he shared, adding that he is not determined to lose “the bulk to get back to my initial target”.

Shreyas Talpade was last seen on the Bollywood screen in the 2019 crime drama, “Setters”. In 2017, he directed the comedy film “Poster Boys” in which he featured with Sunny and Bobby Deol.

His upcoming projects include “Golmaal 5” and “Welcome To Bajrangpur”.

