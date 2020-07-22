Shreyas Talpade On Singing Hakuna Matata For The Lion King: "I Will Never Forget..."

Actor Shreyas Talpade voiced the meerkat Timon in the Hindi dubbed version of the 2019 hit, The Lion King. He says the best part was when he was asked to sing songs like Hakuna matata for the film.

Talking about his role, Shreyas said: “Timon tends to be a favourite because he is this sweet little guy and very witty. He comes up with some weirdest of one liners that he has in his dialogues. I think the best part was when I was asked to sing the songs especially something like ‘Hakuna matata’, so that for me is very special that I will never forget in my life.”

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who voices the jealous lion Scar, also had fun giving voiceover in the film.

“The jadoo (magic) that ‘The Lion King’ had created was incredible! I remember being floored by the film. I never would have imagined that one day I would be voicing a character that is so awesome. There is a lot of detail in the character of the Scar. When you are voicing such a character then it’s very interesting to work the layers of the character. There is a very human emotion which is there on Scar,” he said.

“It was challenging when you are voicing a live action character because the animal’s faces they are very different and restrained and in that we have to give emotion and enliven it. As far as the Hindi version is concerned, we have Indianised it and given it a flavour which speaks and to which people can relate to,” he added.

The Hindi version also had voices of Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan as Mustafa the lion and Simba.

The film will now air on July 26 on Star Movies.

