Shah Rukh Khan As Ironman, Akshay Kumar As Captain America – Blank Actor Karan Kapadia Tells Us About Our Own Avengers!

Amidst the bunch of promising young talents, newbie Karan Kapadia, cousin of actress Twinkle Khanna, is all set to make his debut alongside Sunny Deol in the upcoming thriller, Blank. The trailer was released recently and it looks quite intriguing as it is based on a suicide bomber.

Yesterday, we met Karan for an exclusive interview where spoke about our own Indian Avengers. Karan, who is on a promotional spree for Blank, believes that Shah Rukh Khan can play an awesome Tony Stark aka Ironman in the Hindi version of Avengers.

Ask him if we get our own Avengers series, which actor would fit the bill and he had quite an interesting answer to it. He said, “I think Sunny Deol can be the Hulk as he is a little older than the rest of them, experienced and also huge, powerful, original action. Thor can be played by John Abraham, Akshay sir can be Captain America – the moral voice of the group and also in terms of the way he fights is very athletic. Ironman can be played by Shah Rukh Khan because I think he has that Tony Stark type personality, that charisma charming personality. So I think he’ll make an awesome Tony Stark. I can be Spider-Man (smiles).”

When we asked him further if he’s a fan of Avengers (well, who is not? Duh!) and if he’s going to watch the Avengers: Endgame, he said, “I’m a huge fan, I’m going to watch it in IMAX!”

Well, we just hope that some director comes and make the Indian Avengers!! It will be a thrilling ride, isn’t it?

Blank releases on May 3, 2019.

