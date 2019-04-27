AndhaDhun Box Office (Worldwide): 400 Crore Star Ayushmann Khurrana Overtakes Salman Khan!

Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has emerged as one of the best thrillers of Bollywood both commercially and critically. While trade experts were assured of its success in China, the movie surprised everyone with the mammoth figures during weekends and superb trending during weekdays. Now speaking about its record-breaking journey, the movie has surpassed Salman Khan’s big Diwali release.

At the end of 23 days of theatrical run, AndhaDhun has accumulated 411.65 crores gross, including 318.85 crores from China and 92.80 crores from India. It surpassed Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (399 crores) in the list Bollywood’s worldwide grossers. Before folding up in China, Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (422 crores) is expected to be crossed.

AndhaDhun is partly inspired by a French short film ‘The Piano Turner’, director Sriram Raghavan acquired the rights of the film and moulded the same into the astonishing AndhaDhun that has created a lasting impact on the audience.

The path-breaking content film exploded a bomb at the box office, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised with the hailing of content. Emerging as an underdog, AndhaDhun banked upon rave reviews and word of mouth to set the cash registers ringing.

